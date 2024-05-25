FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 240.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

