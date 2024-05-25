Formation8 GP LLC Acquires New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,189,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,480,000. Oscar Health makes up approximately 46.2% of Formation8 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Formation8 GP LLC owned about 2.29% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 1,337,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 683,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

