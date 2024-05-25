Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.92 and last traded at $163.92. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.96.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $6.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

