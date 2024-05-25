FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

