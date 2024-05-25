FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Oracle makes up 0.4% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,135,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.