FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.55. 1,051,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

