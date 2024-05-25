Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 557.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,066 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FLR stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 1,764,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

