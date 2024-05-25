FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.43. 24,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
