FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.43. 24,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,910,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $14,182,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.