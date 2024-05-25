First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 13,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

