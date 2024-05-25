First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 16,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

