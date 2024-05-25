First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 2%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FCA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

