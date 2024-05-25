First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 2%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
