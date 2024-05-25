First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.25.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$18.10 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

