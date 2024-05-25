First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First American Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 425,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First American Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

