Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

