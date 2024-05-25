FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $441,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. 2,701,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

