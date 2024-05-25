FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $55.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.68.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

