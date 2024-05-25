Financial Review: Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) & Its Peers

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hamilton Insurance Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion $258.73 million 5.08 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors $16.26 billion $2.98 billion -7,053.73

Hamilton Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 2.53% -17.11% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 696 3442 3165 223 2.39

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

