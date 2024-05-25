Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Down 0.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 1,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.
