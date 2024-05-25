Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.
