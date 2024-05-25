Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Up 32.9%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) shot up 32.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Farmhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.