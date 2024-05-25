Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $9.90. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 519 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.