Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $9.90. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 519 shares.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.