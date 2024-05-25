Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 56,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 566,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 369,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

