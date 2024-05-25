Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,105.50 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 235,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,707. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.