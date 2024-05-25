Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading Down 0.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.02 and last traded at $108.35. Approximately 28,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $2.8811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

