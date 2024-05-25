EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

KMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

