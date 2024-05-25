EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,100 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after buying an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 656,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 363,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,337. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

