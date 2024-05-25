EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

