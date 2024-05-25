EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.00. 790,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

