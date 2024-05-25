EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 7,373,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,011,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

