EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after buying an additional 1,645,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 128,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAGG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.66. 167,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.