EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 652 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,588. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

