EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 836,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,632. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

