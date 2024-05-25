EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,721,750 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 0.3 %

RS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.80. The stock had a trading volume of 328,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

