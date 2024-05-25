Evercore ISI Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,110.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

DECK stock traded up $128.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,032.90. The stock had a trading volume of 949,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $873.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

