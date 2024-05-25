Ethereum Name Service Price Tops $22.83 on Major Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $718.62 million and approximately $138.31 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for about $22.83 or 0.00033054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,241 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.