Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

