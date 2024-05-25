Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Down 0.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.37. 50,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 48,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $33,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,508 shares of company stock valued at $209,581. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,046,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

