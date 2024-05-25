Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.09. 3,734,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,953,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.