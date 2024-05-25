Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,613,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,942 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 4.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $77,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 12,148,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

