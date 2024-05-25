Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $965,949.66

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.04 million and $965,949.66 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,721,855 coins and its circulating supply is 17,972,721,755 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

