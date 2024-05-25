Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough Sells 12,358 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98.

TSE ELD traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.32. 206,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,312. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.58.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELD. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

