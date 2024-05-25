Elan Blutinger Buys 400,000 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Elan Blutinger bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 721,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,464. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LUXH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 4,651,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,741. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

