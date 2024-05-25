Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.63 and last traded at $88.67. 399,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,545,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.