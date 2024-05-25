Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. 1,496,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.