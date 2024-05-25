Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 52,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

