Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,832. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.