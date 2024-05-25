Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

