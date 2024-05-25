Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 19,560 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HESM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 380,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,876. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.10%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

