Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 16,805 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

WMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 4,173,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,552. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

