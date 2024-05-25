Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 115,600 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 212,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,243. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

